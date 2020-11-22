Columbus Police searching for Family Dollar shoplifting suspect

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for two men in connection with an attempted shoplifting after one of the suspects allegedly pulled a box cutter on a store employee.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. Sunday, a man left the Family Dollar store on the 2300 block of Cleveland Avenue with several items he did not purchase, police said.

A store employee followed the suspect outside and demanded he return to the store to pay for the items or drop them on the ground. The employee began taking photos of the suspect with his phone.

The suspect dropped a few items in the parking lot, but refused to return the other items, police said.

The suspect then allegedly pulled a box cutter out of his pocket and threatened the employee, at which point, the employee backed away as the suspect entered the passenger side of a pickup truck.

A second suspect picked up one of the items the first man dropped in the parking lot, got into the driver’s side of the pickup truck, and drove off, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.