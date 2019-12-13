Columbus police searching for endangered teen runaway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for help locating a teenaged runaway who has been missing since August.

According to Columbus police, 14-year-old Dakota Basden, who was last seen August 18, may be in the Linden area.

Basden is described as a white female, with blond hair, blue eyes, 5 feet 5 inches tall, and about 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white hooded shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information on Basden’s whereabouts is asked to call the Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-2259.