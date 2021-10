COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a report of an endangered runaway teenager Friday evening.

According to police, 16-year-old Nyiazsia S. Riley was last seen in the area of Courtright Rd & Kirkwood Rd at approximately 2:00am today.

Riley is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 238 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2358.