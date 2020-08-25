Columbus Police searching for endangered runaway, 14

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a 14-year-old girl they said is an endangered runaway.

Jordyn Parker was last seen Tuesday in southwest Columbus.

Jordyn is white with brown hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Jordyn was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black shorts, and was carrying a black Under Armor backpack.

Police said Jordyn could be with a friend and they may be heading to Grove City.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4624.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

