COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are looking for two men who robbed the Walnut Heights UDF on May 13.

5/13/20@3am-2 males broke into United Dairy Farmers@2660 Noe Bixby Rd.



They used a rock to shatter the doors.



The suspects stole a large amount cigarettes making this case a felony, value of stolen items $1,000+



CPD: 614-645-2088 cbowen@columbuspolice.org

Columbus Police say they two stole more than $1,000 worth of cigarettes from a United Dairy Farmer at 2660 Noe Bixby Road around 3 a.m.

According to police reports the men used a rock to shatter the doors.

Police ask anyone with information to contact 614-645-2088.