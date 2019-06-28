VIDEO: Columbus police searching for cigar shop burglary suspect

Columbus police are searching for a man who broke into a cigar shop on North High Street last week.

The man was captured on surveillance video breaking a window of the Burning Leaf Cigar Shop, 1044 N. High St., with a crowbar.

Once inside, the man used a crowbar to remove the cash boxes from the registers.

Police are asking area residents to watch the video closely to see if you have seen the man in the downtown Columbus area.

Anyone with information as to the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Columbus police Burglary Unit at 614-645-2770, Detective jpfrancis@columbuspolice.org.

To remain anonymous contact CENTRAL OHIO CRIME STOPPERS 614-461-8477 STOPCRIME.ORG or download the app “P3 TIPS”.