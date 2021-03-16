Columbus Police searching for burglary suspects near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects in relation to two residential burglaries near the Ohio State University campus Monday.

Police said between 7 a.m. and 7:45 a.m., there were two burglaries off East Woodruff Avenue between Tuller Street and Indianola Avenue.

The suspects were caught on camera in a white BMW convertible and were caught loading a flat screen television into the vehicle.

Police said the suspects attempted other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2257.