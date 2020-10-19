Police search for suspect after woman killed in shooting on Columbus’ east side

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman who was shot and killed in northeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers were dispatched to a gas station at 825 E. Broad St. on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered a body suffering from gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim’s boyfriend told police that a person shot at them from a black SUV and that he drove her to the gas station to get help.

No suspect information is given at this time and the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, will remain nameless as police continue to investigate.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-4730.