Columbus Police search for suspect accused of stealing generators

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they said stole thousands of dollars in generators last month.

Police said the suspect broke into a locked trailer which was parked at a business on Industry Drive near North Wilson Road and Fisher Road in west Columbus on Jan. 24 at approximately 7:43 p.m.

The suspect was driving a white minivan with possible license plate JGW or 3368.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2084.