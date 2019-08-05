Columbus Police search for man who failed to break into convenience store

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police released a video of a burglary suspect who tried to break into a convenience store, but couldn’t get in.

Police said the man tried to break into the Sunoco station on Grandview Avenue in the early morning hours of July 16.

After a few moments of trying to pry the doors to the store open with a crowbar, the man starts hitting the door’s window with the crowbar. At one point, the man tries so hard to pry the door open, he falls against it.

Police said the man was driving a black Ford sedan.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Dent with the Columbus Police at 614-645-2257.