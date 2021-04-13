Columbus Police say protesters tried to break into CPD headquarters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A few people were able to breach a set of outer doors at Columbus Police headquarters after a protest Tuesday night.

According to police, at least one demonstrator used pepper spray against an officer. Meanwhile, demonstrators and witnesses claimed to have been pepper sprayed by police officers.

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said about 50 people peacefully demonstrated and marched in downtown Columbus Tuesday night, with the demonstration ending outside police headquarters.

After the protesters left, Fuqua said some of them came back and attempted to break into the building.

The small group was able to break into the first set of entry doors, which were locked because the building was closed, according to Fuqua.

Officers arrived on the scene as the group was trying to breach a second set of doors.

No one was able to gain entry into the building, just the entry way, police said.

One person was detained by police. Fuqua said it is not clear at this point if charges will be filed.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther issued the following statement Tuesday night:

“We share the frustrations over police killings of unarmed Black men, and we support nonviolent protests. That does not include breaking into public buildings or violence against officers. Let me be clear: Violence and destruction will not be tolerated.” Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther

Also on Tuesday night, there was a gathering at Mayme Moore Park, where a few dozen people gathered for a vigil and balloon release.

They were also remembering those who were killed by police and called for change.

“Action is needed everywhere, not just here in Ohio, but in every state,” said Columbus resident Ramone Black. “If action isn’t being taken by all other people, then action is being taken by none of the people.”

Organizers at both events said they want officer to be held accountable.