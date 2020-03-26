Columbus police rule 2-year-old’s death a homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police have ruled a 2-year-old’s death in northeast Columbus as a homicide.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 2:04pm, Wednesday, officers were called to an apartment in the 2200 block of Holt Avenue on the report of a drowning.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2-year-old Jamir Jones not breathing. Officers performed CPR until medics arrived, who took the child to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, police announced they ruled the child’s death a homicide, but did not release any information on arrests in the case.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.