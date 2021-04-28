Columbus Police respond to shooting in Hilltop; one victim in critical condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Hilltop section of the city in which two people were injured.

Police responded to the unit block of South Harris Avenue at approximately 3:14 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a shooting.

According to police, one victim is in critical condition and has been taken to Grant Medical Center. A second victim was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Police are searching for a maroon vehicle in connection with the shooting.

There is no further information at this time.

