Columbus police respond to 82nd homicide of the year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police responded around 11:39 Friday night to the report of a shooting at an apartment on the 3000 bock of Allendale Dr.

They found an unresponsive man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics attempted to revive him but the man was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m., according to police.

Investigators are withholding the victim’s name until family is notified.

Anyone with information on this 82nd Homicide of 2021 is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.