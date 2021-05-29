Columbus police respond to 82nd homicide of the year

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police responded around 11:39 Friday night to the report of a shooting at an apartment on the 3000 bock of Allendale Dr.

They found an unresponsive man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics attempted to revive him but the man was pronounced dead at 11:52 p.m., according to police.

Investigators are withholding the victim’s name until family is notified.

Anyone with information on this 82nd Homicide of 2021 is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss