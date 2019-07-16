Columbus Police report guns, drugs confiscated during Southeast Safe Streets initiative

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said they had a successful week in the southeast side of the city, rounding up several guns, drugs and making a handful of arrests.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the officers assigned to the Southeast Safe Streets initiative were responsible for making six felony arrests and three misdemeanor arrests while issuing a number of other citations while on patrol during the week of July 7.

In addition, Columbus Police said they confiscated nine guns that were either inside vehicles improperly or from people who possessed the firearms illegally. In total, seven people were arrested for carrying concealed weapons.





Safe Streets officers also managed to confiscate more than 265 grams of crack, marijuana, and prescription pills from the neighborhoods they patrolled, police said.