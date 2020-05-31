Columbus Police report 59 arrests after protests on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police made 59 arrests after a day of protests on Saturday which continued into the night.

Columbus Division of Police reported on social media, “CPD made 59 arrests today.”

The post re-iterated the city curfew runs from 10pm until 6am “…until Mayor Ginther rescinds it.”

It continued by acknowledging the protective role of the officers. “Our officers are working hard to make sure violence/damage to people & businesses/landmarks is not overshadowing voices of protestors.”

The post concluded by stating: “Our city has had enough.”

In another social media update, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office advised people at about 10pm to avoid the Cleveland Avenue and Broad Street areas.

“The FCSO is receiving reports of rioters throwing Molotov cocktails at Cleveland and Broad. Avoid the area,” the post advised.