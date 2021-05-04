Columbus Police release video from shooting inside Arena District restaurant

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released video from a shooting inside an Arena District restaurant Sunday which injured four people.

According to Columbus Police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:46 p.m. Sunday on the 400 block of Park Street inside the Park Street Cantina.

Three of the shooting victims — two men and one woman — were taken to Grant Medical Center and expected to survive their injuries. The shooting victims were identified as a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 32-year-old woman. A fourth victim who was shot in the foot drove themself to the hospital Monday night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.

You can watch the full video below.