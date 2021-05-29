Columbus Police release pic of suspect vehicle in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Police have released pictures of the vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting that left one woman in critical condition this past week.

Columbus Police were called out to the area of Courtright Road and E. Livingston Avenue Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

On scene, they located a 34-year old woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

“The victim is a mother, an innocent victim and remains in critical condition,” Columbus Police tweeted.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Det. Miller at 614-645-4141.

There is no other suspect information available at this time.