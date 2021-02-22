Columbus Police release photos of suspect vehicle in December killing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released surveillance photos of suspects and their vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in December.

According to police, at about 9:57 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2020, officers were called to the 4000 block of Livingston Avenue on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Ldarrin O’Neal, 19, suffering from a gunshot wound.

O’Neal was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After investigating, police say O’Neal was stopped in line of the drive-thru, when two males got out of the vehicle he was behind.

One of the males approached the driver’s side door of O’Neal’s car, when a struggled ensued, and shot were fired, according to police.

The two suspects drove from the scene in a 4-door maroon hatchback.

Police continue to investigate the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.