Columbus Police release new photos of suspect wanted in assault of elderly man

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released new photos of one of the suspects wanted in connection with the robbery and assault of an elderly man during a home invasion last week.

Police released the below photos Monday. They said the person pictured was captured on security camera. He was seen driving the victim’s stolen Honda CRV before it was abandoned on the 800 block of Parsons Avenue. The vehicle was recovered by police late last week.

The suspect left the area on foot with two other males, police said.

The victim, a 71-year-old man, was severely beaten and robbed at his Basil Road home after two suspects forced their way into the house.

According to police, the victim suffered cuts to his face and had a tooth knocked out. He was eventually able to get to his phone after being unable to move for almost two hours.

Columbus Police said Sunday that while the vehicle has been recovered, the license plates have not and are still being listed as stolen. The vehicle was found Thursday morning on Parsons Avenue.

According to police, the two teenage boys knocked on the man’s door last Sunday afternoon, first offering to cut his lawn.

When the man declined, a witness said they went out to the street for about three minutes.

The witness said the boys returned to the home, this time asking to use the victim’s telephone.

Again, the man declined. About 15 minutes later, the witness said, the boys returned to the home, forced their way in and beat and robbed the victim.

Columbus Police are still looking for the suspects.

The first suspect is described as a black male teenager who was wearing a white t-shirt with black jogging pants with a partial white stripe on them and white tennis shoes. The second suspect is also a black male teenager who was wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts with a white stripe and a partial yellow band on his tennis shoes.