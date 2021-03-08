Columbus Police release name, photo of man accused of firing gun inside Polaris Fashion Place

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified one of the suspects wanted in connection with gunshots being fired at Polaris Fashion Place last week.

An arrest warrant for Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr., 21, has been filed with the Delaware County Prosecutors Office for the charge of felony assault.

Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr.

Truss’ current whereabouts are unknown and police are taking measures to locate and arrest him. Police said his last known address was the 800 block of Antwerp Street in Columbus.

In a press release, Columbus Police said they were asking Truss to turn himself in peacefully to “ensure his safety and the safety of all parties involved.”

According to an affidavit filed in Delaware County, Truss was identified by a witness who said she has known Truss for years as well as Truss’ Facebook page.

Officers responded to the shopping plaza at approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 3 for reports of shots fired inside the building. According to police, two suspects exchanged gunfire, then fled the mall.

Police said a handgun was found in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information on Truss’ whereabouts or any other information on the shooting is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or 614-461-8477 (TIPS).