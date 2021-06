COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help identifying more people who were involved in a large, destructive block party on Chittenden Avenue in April.

The Chittfest party included overturned cars and other property damage.

On Friday, Columbus police released two photos showing several individuals that they are trying to identify with the public’s help.

Those with information may contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.