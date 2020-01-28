Columbus Police release 911 calls of fatal officer-involved shooting at Bob Evans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are still investigating an attempted armed robbery that turned deadly over the weekend.

According to police, Joshua James Brown, 34, tried to rob the Bob Evans near King Avenue Saturday morning.

Brown was shot and killed by police.

On Monday, police released the 911 calls made from customers and employees at the restaurant as the incident was happening.

Police arrived on the scene in less than two minutes.

A spokesperson said some were able to get there even quicker than usual because they already happened to be in the area.

In some of the 911 calls, you can hear when police arrive.

“Tell you what,” an officer can be heard saying in the background of one of the calls. “You need to call a squad and have her come look at her head because he wacked her in the head.”

That officer was talking about the restaurant’s manager.

According to police, Brown hit the manager in the back of the head with a gun as he was trying to rob the restaurant.

“He’s in the back trying to get money in the office,” another person on another call said.

The attempted robbery began a little after 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Several restaurant employees called 911.

“He’s got a gun, he’s got a gun,” a caller can be heard saying.

“Somebody came in in a ski mask and they’re trying to rob us right now,” another person said during another call.

“We’re getting several calls on it right now, do you see the guy that you saw with the mask,” the operator said.

Witnesses said Brown walked into the restaurant wearing a mask, went straight behind the counter, and grabbed the manager. Police said he struck the manager after having trouble getting into the restaurant’s safe.

Investigators said after not getting any money, Brown ran out the back door and was eventually shot by Columbus Officer Jeffrey Miller, a 15-year veteran of the police force. Per protocol, he is on administrative leave.

The manager was released from the hospital Saturday after being treated for minor injuries.

Police are still investigating whether or not the suspect had any previous connection to the restaurant.