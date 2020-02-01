Columbus Police release 911 calls from fatal shooting of armed robbery suspect, 15

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have released the 911 calls from terrified workers inside the CVS pharmacy which was the site of a fatal officer-involved shooting Thursday night.

Abdirahman Salad, 15, was shot and killed after police said he attempted to rob the pharmacy, near East Broad Street and James Road, while armed with a gun.

“There’s a man back there making her open the safe,” one of the callers told 911. “He has a gun. He says he’s going to shot her.”

The dispatcher asked then asked the caller if she saw the suspect with a gun.

“He said he had a gun and he was going to make her open the safe or he was going to shoot her if she didn’t open the safe,” the caller replied. “I heard him in the back of the pharmacy. I don’t know how he got in the back of the pharmacy.”

Columbus Police have not identified the officers involved in the shooting. As is the department’s practice, they are on administrative leave.