Columbus police partners with Ring doorbell-camera firm amid privacy concerns

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are benefitting from the growing popularity of doorbell cameras.

The Columbus Division of Police is one of more than 400 police agencies that have established a partnership with Ring.

Doorbell camera owners can post videos on the Ring Neighbors app to share with others including the police.

But Lt. Howard Pettengill says investigators can also ask Ring to request videos from homeowners for a particular date and time.

“It is very useful for our detectives if they have a crime in an area,” Pettengill said. “They can say, does anybody have video in this area of town that we might be able to use.”

Questions about privacy and security have been heightened recently with multiple reports of Ring home camera systems being hacked around the country.

The company has said the incidents involve individual accounts being breached.

The company is encouraging customers to use unique passwords and to change passwords frequently.