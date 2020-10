COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Officers with the Columbus Division of Police were injured after a crash along I-70 on the city’s east side.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, a jackknifed semi-truck closed all lanes of I-70 westbound near James Road early Tuesday morning.

While officers were attempting to close the roadway, a cruise was struck by another vehicle.

The involved officers and the occupant of the other vehicle were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.