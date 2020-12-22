Columbus police officer who shot, killed unarmed Black man identified as Adam Coy

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man early Tuesday has been identified as Adam Coy, a veteran of the force for at least 18 years, sources tell NBC4’s Darlene Hill.

Columbus police have yet to identify the officer, saying that information will come Wednesday.

They also have yet to identify the victim. His age has been given as 47 years old.

Police were responding to a non-emergency call in the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive on the Northwest Side when they spotted a man in an open garage. The man approached the officer with a phone in his left hand and his right hand in his pocket. The officer then fired.

Because the officer did not turn on his body camera until after the incident, only the last 60 seconds of video with no audio were preserved.

The body camera footage has yet to be released. Mayor Andrew Ginther said that would come after notification of next of kin and sharing the footage with them first.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is the lead agency looking into the shooting.