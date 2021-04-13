Columbus police officer sentenced, fined after OVI arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer arrested last month in Westerville on a drunken driving charge has been sentenced and fined in court.

Officer Jay Graham, 56, was sentenced to three days in jail and fined $375 in Franklin County Municipal Court. He pleaded guilty to physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. He was originally charged with OVI.

Graham had been relieved of duty and placed on an administrative assignment as Columbus police investigate the incident.

Westerville police pulled over Graham on March 16 after they noticed him driving erratically on West Schrock Road. Graham told officers he may had four drinks, and he failed a field sobriety test. He later refused to take a breathalyzer test on advice from his attorney.

Graham allegedly told officers that he had gun in an ankle holster, but instead a search revealed the holster was empty and the gun was loaded and in Graham’s jacket pocket.

An attorney said Graham exercised “poor judgment” but that he has an “otherwise unblemished professional career.”