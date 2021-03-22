Columbus Police: Officer renders aid to victim at gas station shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are giving a shout out to an officer who aided a shooting victim after a gas station shooting early Saturday morning.

Officer Nathan Hargus rendered aid to a 23-year-old shooting victim who suffered a gunshot wound to his chest which pierced his lung, preventing him from being able to breathe.

“Officer Hargus rendered first aid to Netter which prevented him from suffocating,” police wrote in a Facebook post Monday.

According to police, the victim and another suspect, a 44-year-old man, who police said were acquaintances, were at a Marathon gas station on the 700 block of East Hudson Street at approximately 12:19 a.m.

A argument between the two men resulted into an exchange of gunfire, police said.

The 44-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his back. He was able to drive himself to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The 23-year-old victim was transported to Riverside Hospital and is in critical condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.