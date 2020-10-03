Columbus Police officer facing child pornography charges in court

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police officer Raymond Rose III was arraigned on two child pornography charges Saturday, but was not in court due to illness.

Rose, 29, was scheduled to appear at the Franklin County Courthouse, but the court said he could not appear because he was sick.

Rose is being charged with second-degree felonies for nudity oriented material and pandering obscenities involving a minor.

The judge set Rose’s bond at $150,000 cash.

Rose is also forbidden from having contact with minors with the exception of his own children.

“He has no prior record,” Rose’s attorney, Bob Krepentz, told the court. “Your honor, he is currently to be assessed and have counseling as soon as possible.”

Rose’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.

The city says the investigation is in the hands of the sheriff’s office. Rose has been placed on administrative leave, with no arrest powers and no firearm until the case is resolved.