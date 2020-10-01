Columbus police officer accused of producing child pornography

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer has been arrested, accused of producing child pornography.

According to court documents, Raymond A. Rose III, 29, is facing charges of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material and pandering obscenity involving a minor.

Rose is accused of producing a video recording involving a 10-year-old girl in a south Columbus home, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the Columbus Department of Public Safety, CPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau was contacted by a family member of the alleged victim, and immediately notified the Division’s Special Victims Bureau. Upon initial investigation, based on the nature of the allegations, SVB brought in the Franklin County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

The city says the investigation is in the hands of the sheriff’s office. Rose has been placed on administrative leave, with no arrest powers and no firearm until the case is resolved.

Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan said in a statement, “When criminal activity is discovered, our duty is to investigate and pursue the appropriate action based on the evidence. The fact that it involves one of our own does not change that. The protection of children demands the highest level of priority and investigation. Regardless of who the accused is, we support every effort to ensure justice is done.”

A warrant for the arrest of Rose was filed Thursday morning.