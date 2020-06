COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus Police officer is recovering Saturday after being accidentally shot in the foot.

According to Columbus Police, the officer was injured when another officer’s gun accidentally went off, resulting in the officer’s injury.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:55 a.m. Saturday in the 5500 block of Aviator Avenue.

The officer has been treated and released from the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.