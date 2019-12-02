Columbus Police offer tips to avoid falling prey to package pirates

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the holiday season begins, Columbus Police are issuing a number of tips to avoid falling victim to package thieves.

On Saturday, thieves targeted two homes on the city’s west side.

According to police, a package was stolen from the front porch of a home on Telham Court. About 30 minutes later, officers reported that several packages were stolen from a home on nearby Emeline Drive.

The Emeline Drive theft was caught on camera by a home surveillance system.

“It’s hurtful and it’s going to be bad for some people if they have something worthwhile that they’ve had delivered,” said the homeowner, Teresa Hoskins, of the thefts.

Richard Lyles’ package was stolen as well.

“It was like some little toy item for my oldest grandson, something for his birthday’s coming up,” Lyles said. “But it wasn’t something expense? No, about $25, $25. You get something. You should be able to get it without somebody just taking it.”

Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua said the number of home surveillance systems in use helps to capture thieves, but they are not always a deterrent.

He offered the following tips, as the holidays approach:

Try to schedule deliveries for when you are home.

Ask a neighbor to accept deliveries, on your behalf.

Have packages delivered to your workplace or your apartment’s leasing office.

Add special instructions to have packages left in a garage or hidden location.

Ask the delivery company to require a signature upon receipt of the packages.

UPS and Amazon also offer lockers, where packages can be delivered. To locate those facilities, click here or here.