Breaking News
Columbus police not certain shooting that killed 12-year-old was accidental

Columbus police not certain shooting that killed 12-year-old was accidental

Local News

by: NBC4 Staff, Rob Sneed

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police now say they are not certain a shooting that claimed the life of a 12-year-old Monday evening was accidental.

Police say 12-year-old Demitri Lifte Gore was shot and killed at a home on the 500 block of South Warren Avenue Monday evening.

Witnesses told police Gore was shot due to the unsafe handling of a loaded gun.

A statement released Monday said, “At the present time, there is no evidence or indication that this incident is anything more than an unfortunate tragedy, however the investigation will continue as further evidence and interviews are expected to become available.”

In an interview with NBC4’s Rob Sneed Tuesday, Columbus Division of Police spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua said further investigation revealed new information.

“New information has led us to believe that we can not say with 100% certainty that it is an accidental shooting and we are looking into determining if charges need to be filed,” said Sgt. Fuqua.

NBC4’s Rob Sneed is following this story closely and will have a live report on NBC4 First at 4.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools