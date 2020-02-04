Columbus Police: Multiple people shot near east Columbus library

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said three people were shot Monday night in the parking lot of an east Columbus library branch.

The shooting happened at approximately 7:35 p.m. Monday in the parking lot of the Driving Park Branch of the Columbus Library.

Officers did recover a gun near the scene, police said.

Police officers at the scene said there were three victims.

Two of the victims have been taken to Grant Medical Center, one with life-threatening injuries, the other in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The library is currently on lockdown.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Communications Specialist Ben Zenitsky said staff members heard gunshots near the library and immediately placed the building on lockdown. The lockdown was lifted and patrons and staff were able to safely leave the building when it closed for the evening at 8 p.m.

Police said the suspect fled from the scene. The only description of the suspect given by the police is the suspect is a black man wearing dark clothes.

The incident is under investigation.