Columbus Police: Man steals 8-year-old girl’s pet rabbit

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man they said stole an 8-year-old girl’s pet rabbit from the front yard of her home.

The man was caught on home surveillance video allegedly trying to steal a second pet rabbit from the yard.

According to police, the suspect arrived by bicycle, walked up the victim’s driveway, and stole the first rabbit. He then returns later and tries to steal the second rabbit, at which point he is confronted by the homeowner.

In a video posted to the Columbus Police Department’s Facebook page, the suspect can be seen chasing the rabbit, then when the pet evades him, he tries to run out of the yard, but is confronted by the homeowner. The suspect tells her he was looking for a small dog that ran away.

“I did speak to the mother and the grandmother who both stated that the young girl was devastated by the theft of her pet. In addition, the grandmother wanted to teach the young girl that stealing has consequences,” said Columbus Police Det. David Magaw.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. David Magaw at 614-645-1431 or dmagaw@columbuspolice.org.