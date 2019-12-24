Columbus Police: Man shot while passed out on heroin

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was shot twice while he was passed out on heroin Monday, according to Columbus Police.

Shawn M. Morgan, 33, told police he was riding around the city with a friend he only knew as “Bub” in the early morning hours Monday.

Morgan then took a dose of heroin and then passed out, according to police.

When he woke up, Morgan discovered he had been shot twice — once in his left elbow and once in his left leg, police said.

“Bub” then dropped Morgan off at his home and left.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Ian Pruitt at 614-645-4141.