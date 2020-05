COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a man was shot in the hand while taking part in a drug transaction Saturday evening.

Police responded to Grant Medical Center at approximately 7:45 p.m. for a call of a shooting victim who had been dropped off at the hospital by a family member.

Police identified the victim as a 42-year-old man.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.