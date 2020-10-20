Columbus Police: Man robs store, takes clerk’s car

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed a convenience store in South Hilltop, then used the clerk’s car as a getaway vehicle.

Police said the suspect walked into the Kwikstop Drive Thru on the 1500 block of West Mound Street at approximately 7:37 p.m. on Oct. 17.

The man then robbed the clerk at gunpoint, police said, before stealing the clerk’s car.

The suspect is described as a Black man between 20- and 27-years-old, approximately 5-feet, 11-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds and had a large nose. At the time of the robbery, the suspect was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, dark mask covering his mouth, dark pants, lighter gloves and tennis shoes. The suspect was carrying a silver revolver.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.