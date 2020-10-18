Columbus Police: Man kills woman, himself in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on the city’s north side Sunday.

According to police, officers responded Sunday at approximately 9:30 a.m. after the police were called by family members who were concerned because their mother, Kimberly Thomas, 53, was not answering her phone or door.

When officers and medics arrived, they found Thomas and a 54-year-old man dead inside the home on the 5700 block of Pine Tree Street West.

According to police, the preliminary investigation shows the man shot and killed Thomas, and then took his own life.

The man’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

This is the 130 homicide investigation and 129 homicide in Columbus for 2020.