Columbus Police: Man kidnaps child from gas station, barricades himself in home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said a man kidnapped his child from the child’s mother and barricaded himself in a north Columbus home for several hours Thursday night before surrendering.

Police responded to a possible kidnapping call at the Uncle Max gas station on the 1200 block of East Hudson Street Thursday at approximately 11:05 p.m.

While there, officers spoke to the child’s mother, who informed them the child’s father, Pierre Terrell, 24, allegedly took the child at gunpoint, stole the mother’s phone, and fled the scene in a gold Cadillac.

Columbus Police and Clinton Township Police both responded and located the car on the 1500 block of Myrtle Avenue and were able to determine Terrell and the child were inside a home.

Police said Terrell refused to come out of the home.

Police set up a barricade and SWAT officers responded.

After several hours, according to police, Terrell came out of the home and was taken into custody.

The child was returned unharmed to the mother.

Terrell has been charged with domestic violence, assault, and aggravated robbery.