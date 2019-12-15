Columbus Police: Man firing gun out window, barricaded inside home, threatens officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are on the scene of a barricade situation in northeast Columbus Saturday night, with the suspect allegedly threatening officers.

According to police, a suspect is firing shots out of a window on Headford Court near French Park Drive.

An officer on the scene said the person at the center of the barricade situation has threatened officers, allegedly saying he will shoot them if he sees them.

Columbus Police tweeted the situation began as a domestic situation, and that when officers arrived to the scene, the suspect began firing at them.

According to police dispatch, the suspect is on the second floor of the home.

Neighbors were evacuated for their safety. A suspect is barricaded inside the home with pets inside.

SWAT officers are on the scene.

Police are encouraging people to stay away from the area for their own safety.

No injuries have been reported.

