Columbus Police: Man attempts bank robbery, flees on bike

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man attempted to rob a North High Street bank just before noon Saturday, but left on a green mountain bike without any money, Columbus Police said.

An unknown white man entered the Huntington Bank at approximately 11:48 a.m. and approached one of the teller stations.

The man exchanged rolled coins for paper money, then handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to police.

As the teller was gathering the money for the suspect, the suspect became impatient and fled out the front door, leaving the bank’s money behind, police said.

The man was seen getting on a lime green mountain bike fleeing south on North High Street toward downtown.

The suspect was described as a white man, between 5-feet, 8-inches and 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing between 150 and 170 pounds. He’s estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s, bald with a scruffy beard, tattoos on his neck, face, hands, and knuckles. He was wearing a black hoody and jeans.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.