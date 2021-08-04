Columbus police make nearly a dozen arrests for reckless ATV driving over the weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a crackdown on reckless ATV and dirt bike driving, Columbus police arrested several people and confiscated nearly a dozen vehicles.

On July 21, city leaders, including Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant announced a multi-jurisdictional task force called “Operation 52” which focused on reckless driving by ATV and dirt bike riders on city streets.

On Wednesday, police announced the following results of the operation over the past weekend:

11 ATVs impounded

11 arrests

5 firearms recovered

2 stolen ATVs recovered

Multiple misdemeanor citations and several felony charges

On July 26, Columbus City Council passed legislation creating an offense for reckless operation of an ATV or dirt bike, carrying a minimum penalty of $500 and a maximum penalty of $1,000.