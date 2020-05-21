Columbus police make arrest in robbery of WWII veteran

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man and charged him with the robbery of a 97-year-old WWII veteran. 

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Mark Skaggs, 52, was arrested without incident near a homeless camp in the area of W. Mound Street and I-70.

Police said Rupert “Twink” Starr was approached by a panhandler on the 600 block of Neil Avenue at approximately 5:05 p.m. Monday.

Starr gave the panhandler money from his wallet and turned to walk away with a cane in each hand to help him walk.

According to police, the Skaggs, allegedly approached Starr from behind and tried to steal his wallet. During a struggle, Starr was knocked to the ground and the suspect fled with the wallet.

The empty wallet was later recovered nearby.

Skaggs has been charged with Robbery and Theft.

