COLUMBUS (WCMH) –Police are looking for three people accused of stealing an 82-year-old man’s wallet.

The Columbus Division of Police says a male suspect pickpocketed an elderly man at a Kroger gas station near Hilliard-Rome Road on Jan. 6 around 12:15 p.m.

The suspect and the accomplices were captured on film, says CPD.

Police ask anyone with information to call 614-645-2092.