Columbus police looking for suspect in Sunday bar robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a man who robbed a downtown bar Sunday morning.

According to police, at approximately 10:50 a.m. Sunday, a man forced open the read door of the Park Street Tavern, located at 501 North Park Street.

The suspect then waited inside the building until an employee arrived to open the business, police said.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demand for money, police said.

The suspect then left the tavern on foot with the undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as a black man, 25-40 years old, approximately 6-feet tall with a heavy build and should-length dreadlocks pulled back into a loose ponytail. He was wearing a black jersey.

The incident was captured by surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.