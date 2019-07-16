Columbus Police looking for runaway, 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for an endangered runaway.

Mia Rhonda Turner, 12, was reported missing Monday from the west side of Columbus. She was last seen in the area of Fremont Street and Eureka Avenue.

Turner is black with black hair and brown eyes, is approximately 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, shorts and headband.

Anyone with any information on Turner’s whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.