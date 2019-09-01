Columbus Police looking for passenger who spit on Uber driver

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking Uber for assistance in locating the passenger accused of spitting on his driver before exiting the vehicle.

Melody Ross said she picked up the passenger last week near the intersection of North Fourth Street and East Twelfth Avenue.

She said the man was immediately combative, accusing her of passing him before she saw him waiting for his ride.

“Then he starts to use profanity and yelling and screaming, and I’m getting real uncomfortable,” she explained of the situation.

Eventually, Ross said she felt so unsafe, she stopped her car and asked the passenger to leave. Before exiting the vehicle, she said he spit on her neck, back, and window.

Officers are investigating this as an assault, but the following is from the police report:

“The problem is Uber would not provide the victim with the suspects [sic] information and the reporting officer was unsuccessful in speaking with a representative from Uber to obtain the suspects [sic] information.”

NBC4 contacted Uber Thursday and a spokesperson said there were no requests from Columbus police related to this case. Additionally, the spokesperson wrote that while the company would not provide personal information to a driver or passenger, it would cooperate with a law enforcement agency during an investigation.

The spokesperson issued the following statement:

“As soon as this was reported to us, we immediately began looking into this and have been in contact with both the rider and driver. Our support has removed this rider’s access to the Uber app. “We will fully cooperate with the Columbus Police Department’s investigation to provide any information to them that would be helpful for their ongoing investigation.”

On Friday, a Columbus police sergeant said he tried contacting Uber for a second time, but he was unable to locate or reach someone who could assist with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Ross is hopeful the suspect will be arrested before attacking someone else.

“Just think if that was your mother or your sister that that happened to,” she said. “It’s just inhumane. That’s the lowest of low.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call Columbus police at (614) 645-4545.