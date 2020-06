The Columbus Division of Police have released a surveillance photo of a man they say broke into an Ohio State fraternity house early Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– The Columbus Division of Police have released a surveillance photo of a man they say broke into an Ohio State University fraternity house early Monday morning.

KNOW THIS SUSPECT?



6/22/20@3:45am, suspect broke into an @OhioState fraternity house@Iuka Ave.



Victim said when suspect realized he was awake/aware suspect was in the home-he took off.



Surveillance 📸captured this pic.



CPD:614-724-4689 dberger@columbuspolice.org@OSUPOLICE pic.twitter.com/qaar97Flpc — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) June 24, 2020

CPD says the man broke into the home on Iuka Ave. around 3:45 a.m. and took off once he realized someone was awake in the home.

If you have any information about who he is call 614-645-4689 or email dberger@columbuspolice.org.